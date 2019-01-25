Well, another day in the divided U.S.A. I have heard that our diversity makes us a strong nation.
Well, by God, we must be unbelievably strong.
I have waited a couple of days to write this note sharing my thoughts on the recent actions in Washington D.C. from Covington Catholic High School students.
Initially I felt nothing but fury, and hoped for biblical retribution upon the school, community and parents who raised these cretins.
The next day I shook my head in disgust, chatted with friends and family, and really could not believe that the people chaperoning these kids had completely “checked out."
I am writing this letter on Tuesday to a cooler head, in hopes that this becomes a gargantuan learning opportunity, as it is sorely needed for students, parents, teachers and our entire nation.
I understand why the students were in D.C., doing nonviolent protests, which is their absolute right. So were the others that were there at that moment, also exercising their absolute right.
Freedom of expression is a great thing in our society. I am afraid that differing opinions have been amplified for a reason to keep us, as a society, from sharing and celebrating our commonality.
When our heart breaks do we all not have tears; when cut do we all not bleed red. This starting point is simple, obvious and irrefutable: Our common similarities outweigh our differences.
Teachers and administrators that understand curriculum can quickly be brought forward, and used to teach a serious point.
An obvious choice for that curriculum would be a history book titled "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" by Dee Brown. Also by Dee Brown, "Creek Mary’s Blood," controversial as it may be, but appropriate for the moment at hand.
I hope hearts will not be hardened by the inevitable outcry, and this opportunity is not wasted to educate and create hope.
—Tim Lienau, Menomonie
