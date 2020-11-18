Time to move forward together

Our democracy is based on the idea that we pick our leaders. In the epicenter of America’s coronavirus epidemic, amidst barriers that make registering and accessing the ballot box a challenge for many, Wisconsinites did just that. This election season, we turned out in record numbers, from Milwaukee to Douglas County, and everywhere in between, to vote for the future that we have been working towards throughout this long year — a future where all of us count. In the spring, we delivered food to our neighbors and sewed masks to support each other as COVID-19 hit. Throughout the summer, we marched to defend Black lives and invest in Black communities and this fall, we voted for a future where COVID-19 is under control and families and businesses are whole again. All year long, we’ve rejected attempts to divide us based on where we come from or what we look like.

The people have spoken, and now our government must deliver on their demands. The campaigning and voting is over, and it’s time for the governing to begin. It’s time to come together to provide COVID relief and improve the economic well-being of working people and small businesses. During these difficult months, we’ve pulled through by pulling together, and part of that means electing leaders who will pull in the same direction, even if we don’t agree on all of the details. We’re swearing in a President who knows there’s no time to waste in getting this pandemic under control and helping families and businesses make ends meet. Wisconsinites are ready for national leadership. And today, with politics and campaigning behind us, we also need to be done with pointing fingers. As COVID records topple like dominos, Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature should work with Governor Evers to provide relief and enact public health measures to slow the spread. No matter our politics, we all want COVID relief and a healthier, more prosperous future.