Tom Still: Focus on problems of rural broadband

The TECNA letter cited two bills, H.R. 7160 and H.R. 7022, introduced with bipartisan support. The first bill would remove regulatory hurdles that date to the days dial-up modems and open the door for more competition. The second bill would speed deployment of gigabit-tier networks through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The Wisconsin Technology Council is a member of TECNA.

Both groups noted the COVID-19 crisis and how life in unconnected communities could get more difficult as the pandemic drags on.

Of course, the shortcomes of rural broadband didn’t begin with COVID-19 nor will they end when the virus has passed from the scene.

In states such as Wisconsin, the lack of competitive, high-speed connections means that some communities operate at a disadvantage when it comes to commerce, health care, education and more. That’s not good for the long-term economic health of the state.

High-altitude balloons may not be perched 12 miles above the Chequamegon National Forest tomorrow, but some of the bills under consideration could make it easier to serve rural broadband needs in creative ways. Too bad it took a pandemic to get us to that point.

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. He can be reached at tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.

