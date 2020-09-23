Tom Still: Need for vital can unite lawmakers

“It always makes me nervous when Ro starts talking and I find myself vigorously nodding my head,” Gallagher joked during a Wednesday webinar on the proposal.

Khanna, Gallagher, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone and Melissa Skala, a researcher in the Morgridge Institute for Research in Madison, talked about the elements of the bill and why it’s important during the hour-long webinar.

What emerged was a consensus that research and development matters – and it can’t all be clustered in a few hotspots.

“It’s wrong for all of the innovation dollars … to be going to a few places,” said Khanna, whose Silicon Valley district is home for some of the nation’s biggest tech companies and the lion’s share of U.S. venture capital investment. Still, he thinks his district will be better off in the long run if innovation and production resources are more dispersed … and national security will improve, as well.

Khanna said the bill aims to “make sure America leads innovation, and that we don’t allow China or other countries to lead.” He proceeded to tick off Wisconsin and Midwest resources like a Badger state native, emphasizing manufacturing expertise and the need to preserve middle-class jobs here.