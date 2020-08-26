Tom Still: Parts of tech economy are surging

An initial public offering by Jamf, which started in Eau Claire and now boasts offices around the world, was well-received when it hit the NASDAQ exchange in late July. The company has long offered management of Apple-based business and education software, and that’s even more in demand as organizations accelerate their digital transformations.

Analysts were predicting zero IPOs in late 2020; they’re now expecting 15 to 20 in the tech space alone.

“Technology companies are an economy of their own. Tech levers and scales everything,” said Jay Handy, a Madison-based financial advisor. “The COVID-19 situation has accelerated technology trends that we’ve been talking about for decades...”

The question is whether the action at the top of the market will transfer into increased activity below, where almost all young tech companies are backed by friends, family, angel investors, venture capitalists or their own hard-earned revenue.

Most startups were prepared for a full investment crash when COVID-19 hit the economy hard in late winter, but many have weathered the storm as they learned their services are still needed in an economy in transition. In cases, those services are more pertinent than ever.