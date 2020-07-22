Tom Still: Ruling on foreign students makes market sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. — Some people would be tempted to blame pointy-headed campus intellectuals for the abrupt demise of the Trump administration’s attempt to block most foreign students from entering the country.

Not unless you think of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the University of Chicago, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and dozens of major businesses from coast to coast as bastions of liberalism.

Proposed and rescinded in a little more than a week, the Department of Homeland Security rule would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Students panicked, major companies complained, and universities and state attorneys general filed lawsuits.

The result was a dramatic reversal of a rule that would have kept hundreds of thousands of foreign students off U.S. campuses, including about 5,800 students at UW-Madison, and further complicated a fall semester that was already hard to manage from fiscal as well as educational perspectives.

Was the rule issued due to fears foreign students would import more coronavirus? Perhaps, but the United States is now the world’s leader in new infections. We’re doing a regrettably fine job of spreading it ourselves.