Tom Still: Why newspapers matter for democracy

From a business standpoint, some newspaper companies brought on these problems by their own actions – or inactions. Some publicly owned newspaper chains failed to reinvest or were slow to embrace trends such as newsroom convergence, which is the notion of using other mediums (primarily internet) to deliver news and information.

Not unlike the Big Three automakers in Detroit, some newspapers didn’t work to retain the brand loyalty of the next generation. Industry-wide programs such as “Newspapers in Education,” which delivered free newspapers to schools as a teaching tool, were usually poorly funded afterthoughts. And, yes, some newspaper editors lost touch with their own communities.

Many newspapers have reacted by cutting news space, newsroom staffs or both. That may be the only short-term option, particularly for publicly traded newspapers worried about debt loads and the next quarterly report.

However, the long-term strategy should be the opposite: Deliver high-quality news and information, regardless of whether the medium is print or digital.

The age of 24-hour news can be both an enemy and a friend to newspapers. It’s an enemy because it buries the notion that a morning newspaper thumped on your doorstep always contains the latest news.