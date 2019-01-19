Broadband internet access expansion has always been a priority for me and to the people of the 93rd Assembly District. According to a recent report by the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 783,000 people in Wisconsin lack access to at least one broadband service with a speed of 25/3 Mbps or better.
We all know that access to broadband is a major economic component for creating and expanding businesses throughout the state. With the 93rd Assembly District being predominantly a rural district, I have been working diligently on expanding this important resource to our local businesses, homes, schools, and hospitals.
Last session I voted to increase funding for broadband grants by establishing permanent funding for the $35 million Broadband Expansion Grant program at the Public Service Commission. In addition, as Vice Chair of a Study Committee on expanding rural broadband, I helped bring greater attention and funding to the issue. The bipartisan committee updated the grant criteria and clearly defined that grant priority should be given to areas that do not currently have internet service.
I’m pleased to see that some of these funds have been used in our area for expansion. For example, one of the grants that was awarded will install LTE and white space wireless equipment in Eau Claire County to expand connectivity ($200,000 grant award). Others include an expansion of fiber optic cables in the Town of Rock Creek ($70,000 grant award) and to the Town of Weston ($120,000 grant award).
And as with all good ideas, I’m pleased to see that the United States Department of Agriculture has jumped into this space. They recently announced a new broadband grant/loan program that aims to distribute $600 million in loans and grants to help build broadband infrastructure in rural areas. I would encourage any service providers that didn’t receive funding or only partial funding from the state to apply for this new opportunity. The grant applications are due as early as April 29th. You can find more information by visiting USDA’s website and searching for ReConnect.
My work will be to make sure that our state continues to provide support for this important service and that our citizens have access to the technology they need to grow our economy. I’m proud of the progress that we have recently made for rural Wisconsin, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to continue our efforts during this session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.