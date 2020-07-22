Warren Petryk: Smart budget helps our region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This time last year the governor signed the Legislature’s state budget, which set into place the spending plan for Wisconsin during the next two years (July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021).

The budget that was signed reflected the priories of the hard-working people of the 93rd Assembly District and included a thoughtful, responsible budget that held the line on taxes while investing in education and providing more resources for healthcare and our local roads.

These investments in light of the current pandemic are proving more valuable than ever. We were able to deliver these needed funds while also providing a $500 million income tax cut focused on the middle class.

Furthermore, the budget included the largest investment in our local K-12 schools in Wisconsin history and helped keep college affordable by freezing tuition at the UW System.

What does that responsible budgeting mean for our area? More than $22 million in additional state aid directed at schools in the 93rd Assembly District. More than $46 million in broadband grants throughout the state that have helped fund fiber optic expansion into Dunn and Pierce counties. Additional assistant district attorneys positions in Dunn and Eau Claire counties along with increased public defender pay to ensure adequate access to our court system for fair justice.