Michael Moore asked Steve Bannon, "'How did you pull this [Trump's election] off?'? And he said, "Our side, we go for the head wound. Your side, you have pillow fights.'"
Thus, Republican PACs run Trumped-up attack ads. The bigger the lie, the more repetition. We have too many people, nonviolent offenders, in prison, but ads say Tony Evers wants to let a lot of violent criminals out of Wisconsin's prisons. Gov. Walker slashed funding for K-12 and UW public education; he diverted tax money from public schools to private ones. Then he blames Evers for failing schools. If you can't afford a privatized education, Gov. Walker will take you in, to another prison he wants to build, ideally a privatized one profiting from slave convict labor.
They say Senator Baldwin wants to give our government control of our health care, costing trillions of dollars. Instead, private health insurance and drug companies are controlling us so profitably!
Corporations exist to maximize profits, not to serve us. Government is us, the people — at least those of us who vote — and is supposed to serve the common good (like public education, infrastructure, Social Security, and Medicare), not the profit of a few.
While Walker and Attorney General Schimel joined a Republican lawsuit to end Obamacare's protection for people with pre-existing conditions, Lieutenant Gov. Kleeflisch says they won't do that in Wisconsin.
Ads say both Baldwin and Evers want to raise our taxes. Republicans' tax cuts work well for those who don't need them, but haven't trickled down to the rest of us — 40 percent of American households struggled to meet a basic necessity in 2017. Republican economic policy is to socialize the risks ($3+ billion in welfare for Foxconn, costs of environmental damage, subsidizing starvation wages) and privatize the profits to CEOs and stockholders.
WILLIAM LAINE, Menomonie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.