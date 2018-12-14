Thank you to our neighbors of the Boyceville Volunteer Fire Department and also thanks to Menomonie Fire Department, who responded to our chimney fire Nov. 29 and saved our home.
Also, thank you to Glenwood City Fire Department, which also provided services.
Boyceville SERVPRO has been a great help with their meticulous work after the fire.
Finally, thanks to Madison Construction for the rapid and capable reconstruction. We are grateful to all. Dunn County is a great place to live.
—Ron and Mary Winter, Boyceville
