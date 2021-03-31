Optimists honor Dunn County youths

Despite the coronavirus limiting many activities, Dunn County youth continue to do amazing things, and the Menomonie Optimist Club continues to honor those achievements through its Youth of the Month program. Students from Colfax and Elk Mound High Schools are the latest honorees.

Abigail Irwin is a senior at Colfax High School, where she has maintained a perfect 4.0-grade point average. She will serve as her class salutatorian at the 2021 graduation ceremonies. Abigail has completed 11 Advanced Placement and college credit classes in her high school career. She has also found time to compete as a member of the volleyball and basketball teams, plus serve groups such as the National Honor Society, the Student Council, and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Abigail’s plans are to become a teacher. She has volunteered with the Colfax kindergarten class and will attend UW - La Crosse in elementary education.

Alex Johnson has been an active senior at Elk Mound High School. In addition to a strong academic record, he has been a member of the football, weightlifting, and track teams at the high school, and was named an All-Conference football team pick as an offensive lineman. Alex has also been active in Boy Scouts and recently attained Eagle Scout rank, scouting’s highest level.