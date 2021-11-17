Optimists recognize Dunn County Youth of the Month for October

The Menomonie Optimist Club recently recognized Isabella Hollister of Elk Mound High School and Madeline Palmer of Menomonie High School as the October Youth of the Month. Optimists have honored outstanding and talented students from Dunn County for several decades.

Isabella Hollister of Elk Mound High School is an exemplary leader, serving as senior class president, and she has been captain of both the volleyball and softball teams at her school. Isabella also has been a Sunday school teacher at her church for children ages 2-5. In addition to her athletic activity in school, she also enjoys outdoor sports, such as hiking, fishing and kayaking. Isabella works for the Menomonie Street Department in the summer, and the Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in spring and fall. She is uncertain yet about which college she will select, but plans to major in pre-occupational therapy and education, aiming to eventually be a pediatric occupational therapist.

Madeline Palmer of Menomonie High School is a member of the National Honor Society, is vice president of the Concert Chorus, and president of the 2022 Graduation Committee. Her real passion is running. Madeline has earned six all conference awards in cross country and track, and has served as the cross country team captain.

To share her love of running, she volunteers with the local Healthy Kids running program. Madeline will attend Winona State University with plans to major in environmental biology and will join the university’s cross country and track squads.

In addition to honoring youth such as Isabella and Madeline, the Menomonie Optimists also provide scholarships for each of the four high schools in Dunn County, give a dictionary to every third grader in the county, support work at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, and other programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0