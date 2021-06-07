Parade of Homes kicks off in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie this weekend

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes presented by Great American Fireplace kicks off this weekend and will run June 12 through June 19. The new homes and remodeled homes are open June 12 and June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the new homes are also open June 14 through June 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. and June 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available for $8 through June 11th at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie or online at ParadeOfHomesCV.com. After June 11 tickets are $10 and are available at the first home visited or online at ParadeOfHomesCV.com.
This year the Parade of Homes is featuring 14 new homes, two remodeled homes and one beautiful custom virtual home tour. The new homes range in value from $170,000 to over $750,000 and the remodeled homes each feature a remodeled kitchen. New for 2021 there is a beautiful custom home that can be viewed virtually with a Parade ticket.
This year’s Parade Homes will showcase more modern trends with the color black making a strong comeback in exterior colors along with accents in the home. Blue is a ‘hot color’ and blue painted cabinets is a trend continuing to gain in popularity. Also, for the first time in the Parade of Homes, there is a net-zero home showcased as the virtual entry (#V1).
While touring the Parade Homes, ticket holders are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt to find unique items in each home. Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt can drop it off at the last house they visit for a chance to win one of 6 prize packages. Some of the scavenger hunt items include barrel vault ceiling on the porch, exterior smokeless firepit, 3D geometric tile in the kitchen, black vault tray ceiling and more!
After visiting the Parade Homes, ticket holders can vote for their favorite in the Peoples’ Choice voting sponsored by Prevail Bank. Anyone who casts their vote will have a chance to win one of three $100 cash prizes.
For more information on the Parade of Homes visit ParadeOfHomesCV.com or call 715-835-2526.