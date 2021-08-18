Paw-fect ad pitch: Stout grad places in national design competition (copy)

UW-Stout assistant professor of industrial design David Richter-O’Connell was one of the judges.

Dronen said Benji was not her only tester of PupRub. She tried the applicator on her friends’ dogs and even traveled to multiple dog parks to try it on other dogs.

As an alum, Dronen said she loved the Menomonie and campus community. “The classes are smaller, so everyone becomes closer friends,” she said.

She started as a graphic design major but decided to change to industrial design when she saw other students’ work and realized she wanted to work with her hands, designing. “I saw cool classes and cool opportunities,” she said. “Internships were available for me to develop my professional self. You get a different perspective at an internship. The school lays the foundation you need. It is the diving board into the swimming pool and that pool is huge,” she added, smiling.

“I love the problem-solving of industrial design,” she said. “It has really practical applications. I do feel some responsibility as an industrial designer to consider sustainability and all its facets and make quality items.”