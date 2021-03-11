PBS Wisconsin launches "Why Race Matters," a new racial justice digital series

Each episode of the digital series sets up the conversation with background and context about the history of a systemic issue. In-depth interview conversations between Fitzgerald and her guests follow, where personal stories and how they relate to the larger topic are shared.

“We are building out a library of resources to accompany each episode to reflect that way of thinking,” said Fitzgerald, host, producer and creator of Why Race Matters. “Here are some organizations, here are some things you can read up on, other things to help that energy maintain itself, to hopefully lead to whatever action makes sense. That is the hope, that there’s encouragement, there’s enlightenment, there’s motivation, there’s mobilization but definitely education and a call to action being the two parts that we hope every single person that views it takes away.”