PBS Wisconsin wins midwest Emmy Award for documentary featuring natural lands

MADISON, Wis. – PBS Wisconsin received a 2021 Midwest Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement for Documentary Programs – Cultural, for Wisconsin’s Scenic Treasures: Southern Vistas featuring Wisconsin's public lands.

Filmed by PBS Wisconsin from the air, land and water, the documentary showcases state parks, natural areas, wildlife areas and forests, many of them held in trust and managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Hundreds of hours of aerial panoramas and ground-level video create this memorable 60-minute adventure, highlighting the striking visual and ecological diversity of our state’s natural landscapes and rich scenic heritage. The program can be viewed online at pbswisconsin.org/scenictreasures.

Viewers will travel from limestone bluffs rising high above the Mississippi River to a rare hilltop prairie ablaze with wildflowers in Dane County, to the quartzite cliffs of Devil’s Lake State Park to a southeastern Wisconsin bog alive with carnivorous plants.

Along the way, viewers are treated to visual perspectives not often seen, from aerial vistas at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area, to up-close scenes of colorful butterflies and flowers at the Pleasant Valley Conservancy State Natural Area.

Featured prominently are 15 state natural areas including Ridgeway Pine Relict, Scuppernong Prairie, Lulu Lake, Quincy Bluff, and Beulah Bog; six state parks including Devil’s Lake and Governor Dodge; and Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area. State natural areas owned by The Prairie Enthusiasts, The Nature Conservancy and Riverland Conservancy are also among the breathtaking views.

