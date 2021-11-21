Pederson receives November University Staff Appreciation Award

Rance Pederson has received the University Staff Appreciation Award for November at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Pederson, of Boyceville, is an inventory control coordinator with the Procurement and Materials Management department. He has been with UW-Stout for five years.

Rance’s nomination stated: “Rance goes above and beyond to make sure the surplus department provides both on-campus and off-campus customers with a great experience. He's quick to reply whenever a department needs something picked up. He's always willing to jump in and help with Central Receiving and Mail when/if they're short-staffed. Rance will drop whatever he's doing to help someone else out with something. He's the go-to guy in the PMM group. Rance has been committed to providing excellent customer service to everyone across campus, as well as public surplus customers at in-person surplus sales.

“Rance puts everyone else on campus before himself. He goes out of his way to help in any way he can; from picking up and moving items for surplus, fixing things around the building, to delivering packages/mail across campus. Rance is a jack of all trades.”

Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.

Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community at the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award nomination form.

The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.

