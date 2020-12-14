Phoenix Park Bridge alight in honor of 115th fighter wing pilot

The Downtown Phoenix Park footbridge lights were lit in red, white, and blue at 8 p.m. on December 14 in honor of Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones. He was the lone pilot and decorated combat air veteran who lost his life when the F-16 he was flying crashed in Michigan’s upper peninsula on a training mission on December 8. He leaves behind two small children and a wife.

The 115th Fighter Wing family is mourning this loss. This is the same air unit who performed a training exercise on May 12th honoring the front line workers throughout the state. They purposefully included the Chippewa Valley as part of that exercise.

A few local healthcare professionals, who wish to remain anonymous, collaborated for this memorial as a way to give back and remember the 115th Fighter Wing. A few of the local hospitals will also be turning their helipad lights on at 8 PM on Monday as well for 115 seconds. Organizers wanted to think of a COVID-friendly way to honor this pilot and the 115th.

Organizers invite everyone of Wisconsin, during this busy time of year, to take 115 seconds of their time to intentionally turn on an outside light or light a candle at 8 p.m. Monday night in memory of this fallen pilot.

For more information on the downtown bridge lights, visit https://www.downtowneauclaire.org/programs/our-programs/Eau-Claire-River-Lights/

