Phoenix Park footbridge to be lit rainbow to support the LGBTQI community June 21-27

The footbridge crossing the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park will be lighted June 21–27 to show support and allyship for the LGBTQI community. The multicolored lights will correspond with the 2018 redesigned progress rainbow color palette, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color, as well as pink, white and blue stripes that represent the trans community. Mayo Clinic Health System is sponsoring the lighting.

"I join our Mayo Clinic family to express support and solidarity with the LGBTQI group within our organization and our community always and especially during this Pride Month," says Leonard Ezenagu, M.D., physician chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council for Mayo Clinic Health System's Northwest Wisconsin Region. "At Mayo Clinic, we cherish, value and celebrate our diversity. Inclusion and mutual respect are integral parts of our diversity and align with Mayo Clinic values."