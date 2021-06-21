 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phoenix Park footbridge to be lit rainbow to support the LGBTQI community June 21-27
0 Comments

Phoenix Park footbridge to be lit rainbow to support the LGBTQI community June 21-27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bridge lighting

The Pheonix Park bridge lights officially turn on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Noon Rotary Club of Eau Claire worked with University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. and the City of Eau Claire on the project.

 SAMANTHA STETZER Photos, The Herald

The footbridge crossing the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park will be lighted June 21–27 to show support and allyship for the LGBTQI community. The multicolored lights will correspond with the 2018 redesigned progress rainbow color palette, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color, as well as pink, white and blue stripes that represent the trans community. Mayo Clinic Health System is sponsoring the lighting.

"I join our Mayo Clinic family to express support and solidarity with the LGBTQI group within our organization and our community always and especially during this Pride Month," says Leonard Ezenagu, M.D., physician chair of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council for Mayo Clinic Health System's Northwest Wisconsin Region. "At Mayo Clinic, we cherish, value and celebrate our diversity. Inclusion and mutual respect are integral parts of our diversity and align with Mayo Clinic values."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots
Opinion

Padraig Gallagher: Snapshots

I was on the Dunn County land records site last week, looking at the lot that Stepping Stones’ main building sits on at 1602 Stout Road in Men…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News