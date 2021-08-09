Pioneer Village Museum events to celebrate Women's History Day

The Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum is proud to announce a fun-filled weekend event to celebrate women. Saturday, Aug. 14, is Women’s History Day, featuring Jessica Michna of First Impressions in the Women Who Dared. Jessica, recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award, is widely known for her riveting portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters.

Also on Saturday, Kathy Waldvogel, historian and fictional historical author, will be discussing the role that women played in the building of our nation, and Carolyn Saunders of the League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley will be presenting on the history of the League and the critical role that voters play in democracy.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, Inga Witcher, the host of Wisconsin Public Television’s Around the Farm Table!, will be do a cooking demonstration, tell stories from her own farm family background, and entertain you with her wit and charm.

Tickets for both events can be purchased in advance by calling the museum at 715-458-2080 and include the programming, garden luncheon and admission to the museum. Flowers from our own Pioneer Gardens will adorn the tables and you are welcome to don your favorite garden hat for a chance to win a garden surprise! Croquet will be available for your enjoyment. All luncheon tickets are $30, regardless of age.

