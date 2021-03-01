Police Department is investigating infant death

On Feb. 19, 2021, at approximately 11:36 pm, the Menomonie Police Department (MPD) responded to 2421 4th Avenue North for a report of a disorderly male.

When officers arrived, they encountered an adult male at the door and were directed to a six-week-old male infant that was pulse-less and not breathing inside of an apartment. Officers attempted life saving measures on the infant.

The infant was then taken to Red Cedar Mayo by the Menomonie Fire Department (MFD). The infant was pronounced deceased at the hospital after further life saving measures were unsuccessful.

Following the death of the infant, the MPD initiated an investigation with the assistance of the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, WI Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, WI State Patrol, Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.

This incident remains under active investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time to protect the privacy of the victim and the family.

There is no active public safety threat to the public regarding this incident.