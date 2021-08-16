'Practice the Pause:' Program creates space for self-care

Practicing the Pause, a free program by University of Wisconsin – Madison Division of Extension, provides a space for community members to gather and practice self-care techniques to calm the mind and body, decrease stress, and increase self-awareness and resiliency.

Practicing mindfulness and self-care has been shown to decrease stress and anxiety, help with concentration and productivity, and increase compassion for ourselves and for others.

“Many of us understand why it is important to practice self-care, but we often struggle to find the time and space to do it. Practicing the Pause provides the opportunity for participants join as they are able to learn and practice important skills to reduce stress in a supportive environment”, said Selena Freimark, Health and Well-Being Educator with Extension. Selena, along with Stephanie Hintz, Human Development and Relationships Extension Educator, facilitates Practicing the Pause sessions.

Practicing the Pause is a weekly, 30-minute virtual space where participants practice skills such as deep breathing, guided imagery, gentle stretching, emotional awareness, and more.

“The positive, happy environment presented by Practicing the Pause has helped me with my stress levels”, said Paulette, a participant.