Boyceville's Brock Schlough (left) and Trett Joles (right) each won Division 3 state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Schlough won the championship at 152 pounds, his fourth state championship. Joles took home the title at 195 pounds for the first title for the sophomore.
Photos by BROCK FRITZ, Capitol Newspapers
Boyceville freshman Josiah Berg (right) took fifth at 106 pounds during the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
MADISON — Boyceville’s Brock Schlough won his fourth state championship while Trett Joles took home a title for the first time this past weekend at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Schlough (50-0) and Joles (50-0) capped unbeaten seasons as Division 3 champions at 152 and 182 pounds, respectively.
Schlough became just the 17th wrestler in state history to win four state championships. The senior defeated Princeton’s Guenther Hebbe by an 11-3 major decision victory for the championship. He won his opening matchup by a 13-4 major decision over Stratford’s Derek Marten before edging Aiden Vandenbush of Random Lake by a 5-4 decision in the semifinals.
Joles won the championship with a pinfall in four minutes, 53 seconds over Lancaster’s Troy Klein. The sophomore started his tournament in the quarterfinals with an 8-2 decision win against Bonduel’s Isaac Banker before punching his ticket to the finals with a pin in 3:40 of Boscobel’s Chase Beinborn in the semis.
The duo was joined on the podium by Josiah Berg (44-7) as he took fifth at 106 pounds. Berg defeated Coleman’s Chance Gruber by a 4-1 decision for fifth place. Berg also won his opening matchup of the weekend over Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Pierson Potrykus in a 7-2 decision to advance to the semifinals. Berg lost in the semis to Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger in a 10-0 major decision and fell to Kenosha Christian Life’s Troy Dolphin by pinfall before his victory for fifth.
Nate Stuart (36-13), Ira Bialzik (29-14) and Nick Goodell (32-17) each fell in their opening matchups of the weekend. Stuart was bested by Florence/Niagara’s Tristen Mascarette in a 13-5 major decision at 120, Bialzik fell in a 9-2 decision at 126 to Mineral Point’s Danny Pittz and Goodell lost a 9-0 major decision at 138 to Stratford’s Jacob Heiden.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Mitchel Harmon (33-4) won his first matchup in Division 2 at 138 pounds, defeating Freedom’s Reece Manteuffel by a 5-2 decision before falling by major decision to Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint and by pinfall to Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards’ Craig Elsen. Sawyer Best (29-5) was defeated by 12-4 major decision by Lomira’s Alex Gundrum in his first matchup at 132 pounds.
