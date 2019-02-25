MADISON — Menomonie’s Sam Skillings came home from the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament with a second-place finish at 182 pounds in Division 1 this past weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Skillings (45-3) won his first three matches of the tournament before falling to Nicolet’s Parker Keckeisen (47-0) by a 19-4 technical fall in the title match.
Skillings started the weekend with a pinfall win in two minutes, 56 seconds over Mukwonago’s Ryan Krimpelbein. He advanced to the semifinals with another pin win, this one coming in 5:09 over Arrowhead’s Mason Diel in the quarterfinals. Skillings punched his ticket to the finals Friday night by earning a 9-4 decision win against Waunakee’s Zachary Marek.
“He belongs on that stage,” Menomonie co-coach Ray Paul said of Skillings. “He has been on a mission since the season ended last year. He has had held himself accountable for 12 months and it showed in the postseason this year. He dominated all the way to the finals. He wrestled a kid ranked top three in the nation in the finals and we had a gameplan going into the match and the kid was better than us on that day.”
Andrew Fenton came home with a sixth-place finish at 285. Fenton (41-8) lost his opening matchup of the weekend by a major decision, but earned a wrestleback opportunity and made the most of it by winning his next two matches on Friday — pinning Baraboo’s Joseph Schick in 2:20 and earning a tight 4-3 decision over Watertown’s Alex Nachtigall. Fenton was defeated in the consolation semis by a 9-1 major decision at the hands of Green Bay West/East/Southwest’s Isaac Klarkowski before falling in a 7-2 decision to Slinger’s Charlie Covert.
“Andrew has battled all year and for a third-year wrestler to place at the state tournament shows how hard he has worked,” Paul said. “The fact that he didn’t even wrestle at regionals last year and came in this year tougher both mentally and physically shows how much work he put in during the offseason.”
Jake Boyette (37-11) won a pair of matchups at 170 pounds, opening his weekend with a victory by 11-7 decision over Elkhorn Area/Faith Christian’s Aaron Taylor. Boyette lost in the quarterfinals by sudden victory to Neenah’s Isaiah McCormick but stayed alive with an 8-6 decision win against Waterford’s Zach Kaminski. Boyette lost a 12-2 major decision against Oak Creek’s Noal Paar in his final matchup of the tournament.
“I was extremely happy with our showing at the state tournament,” Paul said. “All three wrestlers put together a great tournament. I really wish Jake would have pulled out the quarterfinal overtime win, it would have been cool for him to get on the podium.”
“Looking at the improvement individually from last year to this year it is awesome,” Paul said of his team. “Our kids didn’t qualify by accident. They did everything we asked of them all offseason. They earned everything they got.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.