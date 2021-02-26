Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic coming to Ladysmith

LADYSMITH – Prevea Health will host community COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W. in Ladysmith, on Feb. 27 and March 6 for community members eligible for vaccination under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Data collected by DHS shows Rusk County to have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin: Currently, 9.4% of Rusk County’s 14,178 residents have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.3% have been completely vaccinated with two doses.

Appointments are required for vaccinations, and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply.

How to make an appointment: The fastest way to get an appointment scheduled is with MyPrevea; all available appointments will be current in MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device.

Please note: Appointments are now available for scheduling at the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Prevea Ladysmith Health Center for Saturday, Feb. 27. However, appointments are not yet available to be scheduled for Saturday, March 6.