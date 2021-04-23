Prevea Health now accepting walk-in vaccinations

In an effort to make receiving a COVID-19 vaccine even easier for our community, Prevea Health is now accepting walk-ins at four of its Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic locations in Wisconsin during specific times until further notice:
- Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay, Kress Events Center, 2358 Leon Bond Dr., Green Bay
- Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, 855 S. Main St., Oconto Falls
- Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus, One University Dr., Sheboygan
- Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls
Walk-ins will be accepted at these locations at specific times of the day. This information can be found by visiting www.prevea.com/vaccine or calling 1-833-344-4373. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, everyone in Wisconsin ages 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.
Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccination at the above locations outside of the walk-in-hours, or at our other locations not listed above – must make an appointment. All Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic locations, times and vaccine information can be found at: www.prevea.com/vaccine
How to make an appointment
The fastest way to get an appointment scheduled is with MyPrevea; all available appointments will be current in MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to make an appointment or to sign up for a MyPrevea account. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, please call 1-833-344-4373.