Prevea Health now accepting walk-in vaccinations

The fastest way to get an appointment scheduled is with MyPrevea; all available appointments will be current in MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to make an appointment or to sign up for a MyPrevea account. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, please call 1-833-344-4373.