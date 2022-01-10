Prevea Health now administering booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for adolescents ages 12 to 15

Following the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Prevea Health is now administering booster doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents ages 12 to 15.

“As we see pediatric cases rise across the country, it’s very important that we protect our children from COVID-19 infection. The latest data has shown that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are 7 to 11 times higher in unvaccinated adolescents, compared to vaccinated adolescents,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “We have the tools to fight Omicron and it’s critical that we use them. Please continue to wear a surgical facemask, get tested, vaccinated and boosted. We will continue make every effort to vaccinate our community members.”

This booster dose can be administered at least 5 months after a second dose of Pfizer vaccine. If a patient or community member is more than 5 months after their initial two dose series, they can schedule now. At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 to 17 years old.

If someone would like to visit a Prevea health center for the sole purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, an appointment will be required. You do not have to be an established patient at Prevea to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a Prevea location.

The fastest way to schedule an appointment is online, through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. There is no cost for the vaccine, insurance and vaccine status is not needed.

For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine

