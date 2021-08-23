Prevea Health to offer additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

Following the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Prevea Health is now offering an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients and community members.
This includes people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory
“The data has shown that immunocompromised people have experienced a lower immune response to the initial vaccine series. This population is vulnerable and the additional dose can improve this population’s protection against COVID-19,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “Cases continue to increase in Wisconsin and we will continue make every effort to vaccinate our community members.”
This third dose can be administered at least four weeks (28 days) after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA) vaccines.
At this time, the CDC does not recommend fully vaccinated people who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised do not need an additional vaccine dose of COVID-19 vaccine. While studies are under way, people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have not been recommended to receive an additional dose at this time.
If someone would like to visit a Prevea health center for the sole purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, an appointment is required. You do not have to be an established patient at Prevea to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a Prevea location.
The fastest way to schedule an appointment is online, through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment.
Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine