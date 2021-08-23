Prevea Health to offer additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

This third dose can be administered at least four weeks (28 days) after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA) vaccines.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend fully vaccinated people who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised do not need an additional vaccine dose of COVID-19 vaccine. While studies are under way, people who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have not been recommended to receive an additional dose at this time.

If someone would like to visit a Prevea health center for the sole purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, an appointment is required. You do not have to be an established patient at Prevea to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a Prevea location.

The fastest way to schedule an appointment is online, through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment.

Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine

