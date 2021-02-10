Prevea shares FAQ on vaccination clinic

Prevea Health opened a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 1, in Lake Hallie in partnership with Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave.
The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible for the vaccine under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set forth by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and upon the availability of vaccine allotted to Prevea Health by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Currently, frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel and adults ages 65 and older are eligible for vaccination.
Prevea Health also operates community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Green Bay, Oconto Falls and Sheboygan; and soon, in Marinette.
Do I need to make an appointment to receive a vaccine at Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination clinic locations?: Appointments are required and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account at myprevea.com as this is where vaccine scheduling is available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account. You can also visit www.prevea.com/vaccine or call 1-833-344–4373 for more information.
Will I be charged or billed for my COVID-19 vaccination?: You should not receive a bill for your COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine itself is supplied by the federal government at no charge. There is an administering billing code that will be charged to your insurance (including Medicare and Medicaid) but is mandated to be covered at 100% and should not lead to a patient responsibility or cost-sharing. If you do not have insurance, the expense for this administering will be covered by the HRSA fund if it is verified you do not have insurance coverage. In the off chance that you would receive a bill, simply reach out to our billing line at (920) 496-4775 or use MyPrevea to send a message.
How will I know when it is my turn to be vaccinated?: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) regulates which members of the community across the state can be vaccinated and when. To know when you may qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Prevea Health recommends the following:
1. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccination prioritization guidelines and updates on vaccination phase rollouts can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm.
2. You can also sign up to receive weekly email updates from DHS about vaccine rollouts at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIDHS/subscriber/new?topic_id=WIDHS_578
3. Keep an eye out for communications and announcements from your local health care systems, such as Prevea Health. These communications and announcements may come in the form of email, mail, social media, advertisements and more. Prevea Health has a team dedicated to keeping communities informed about vaccine eligibility.