Prevea shares FAQ on vaccination clinic

Will I be charged or billed for my COVID-19 vaccination?: You should not receive a bill for your COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccine itself is supplied by the federal government at no charge. There is an administering billing code that will be charged to your insurance (including Medicare and Medicaid) but is mandated to be covered at 100% and should not lead to a patient responsibility or cost-sharing. If you do not have insurance, the expense for this administering will be covered by the HRSA fund if it is verified you do not have insurance coverage. In the off chance that you would receive a bill, simply reach out to our billing line at (920) 496-4775 or use MyPrevea to send a message.