Prevea to host virtual summit on health disparities prevention Oct. 28

Prevea Health announces the Health Disparities Prevention Summit, a daylong virtual presentation for employers, human resources professionals, health care providers and other community members on Oct. 28.

“The Health Disparities Prevention Summit will provide a space to learn, evaluate and reflect on historical antecedents and racial inequalities brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Renita Robinson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Prevea Health. “We have learned many things in the last 19 months, and to move ahead, we must suspend inequitable behavior and respond to the health disparities created by it.”

In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute in Washington discovered several factors – historical, economic, demographic, and political – have shaped patterns of racial disparity and race relations in the Midwest.

“There are numerous historical reasons for current disparities and racism is at the center of these reasons,” explained Robinson. “Systemic issues of racism have led to limited access to food, environments, and health care which significantly impacts the quality of life afforded to people of color. The pandemic has brought these issues to the forefront and we see that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting people of color and other groups in Wisconsin.”

The Health Disparities Prevention Summit, made possible by a Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Vaccination Community Outreach grant, will be presented virtually at no charge to participants and feature more than a dozen well-known speakers with expertise in various topics. Participants will learn strategies to build resiliency, information on regional vaccination efforts and stories about collaborations berthed during the pandemic. They will also gain insight and tools to inspire personal, professional and community change.

Health Disparities Prevention Summit

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 28

• To register and learn more about the summit, visit: www.prevea.com/summit

A link for the virtual, Oct. 28 event will be sent to participants upon registration.

