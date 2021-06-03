Prevea to provide nephrology care in area

Prevea Health is pleased to now offer nephrology care to patients at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center and the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center with the addition of Dr. Jason Bydash.

Dr. Bydash, a board-certified and fellowship-trained nephrologist, specializes in the evaluation and treatment of:

• Acute kidney injury

• Chronic kidney disease

• Fluid, acid-base and electrolyte disorders

• High blood pressure

“My practice is patient-centered and focused on the whole person,” said Dr. Bydash. “Patients can expect to have my undivided attention, a thorough evaluation and a treatment plan that encourages active participation and includes kidney-related health care goals while taking each patient’s perspective into account.”

Dr. Bydash graduated from Michigan State University of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his residency in internal medicine at Saint Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio and completed a fellowship in nephrology at the University of Minnesota.