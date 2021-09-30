Prevea, UW-Stout partner to provide on-campus care

A partnership between University of Wisconsin-Stout and Prevea Health will provide a new source of health and wellness support for students.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, primary medical care that has been available at Student Health Services through the university will be provided by Prevea Health of Wisconsin.

“UW-Stout looks forward to the partnership with Prevea Health and the opportunities for expanded service that partnering with a statewide medical health provider can offer to our students,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the current and former staff in Student Health Services who have provided exemplary support and services to our students for many years. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in ensuring the health of our student body,” Frank said.

UW-Stout students will have access to:

• Prevea Urgent Care locations throughout the region

• Care online for common conditions through Prevea Virtual Care

• Prevea Care After Hours, which allows students to reach a nurse by phone 24/7

• Psychiatric services to provide diagnostic assessment and medication management.

UW-Stout will continue to provide counseling staff and services to students at its Counseling Center, 410 Bowman Hall.

“Prevea Health is honored to embark on this new journey with the university to enhance student health care services,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, chief medical officer and vice president of operations for Prevea Health in western Wisconsin. “We have the experts and resources on hand to provide students high-quality health care that is close, convenient and reliable. We look forward to serving their health care needs.”

Prevea Health has a similar partnership with UW-Green Bay.

Founded in Green Bay in 1996, Prevea Health provides primary and specialty health care in more than 100 locations across northern, eastern and western Wisconsin in clinic and hospital settings.

It partners with six Hospital Sisters Health System — HSHS — hospitals across Wisconsin to provide patients a system of highly coordinated care, close to home: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls; HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire; and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

