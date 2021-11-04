Prevea will provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11

Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Prevea will offer Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Please note: The scheduling of appointments for these vaccinations will also begin Nov. 8. To prevent our call centers from becoming overwhelmed and to keep our lines open for patient care, Prevea kindly asks that community members do not call Prevea or use MyPrevea to try and schedule a child’s vaccination appointment prior to Nov. 8.

To be ready to schedule a child’s COVID-19 vaccination appointment through MyPrevea beginning Nov. 8, Prevea strongly encourages parents/legal guardians to do the following now:

1. Make sure you (parent/legal guardian) have a MyPrevea account set up. Anyone can sign up for a MyPrevea account (you do not have to be a Prevea patient) at no cost at www.myprevea.com or set it up as an app on any smartphone or device.

2. Once you’ve created your own MyPrevea account, you will need to create an account for your child by first requesting “proxy access” in your MyPrevea account. If you have more than one child, you can request proxy access for each child. All their medical information, including the ability to schedule Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments, will be housed in your MyPrevea account. For more information on setting up proxy access for a child(ren) under your MyPrevea account, please visit: https://www.prevea.com/For-Patients/Your-Wellness/Resources/Manage-your-childs-health-care-with-MyPrevea-proxy

3. Already have a MyPrevea account? Simply follow Step 2 above.

Like adults, children ages 5 to 11 will require a second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 21 days following the first dose. The appointment for the second dose will be scheduled on-site during the child’s appointment for the first dose.

Prevea will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, by appointment, at 11 locations across Northeast and Western Wisconsin:

Green Bay

Former Prevea St. Mary’s clinic at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center

1715 Dousman St.

Oconto Falls

HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center

835 S. Main St.

Sheboygan

Prevea Sheboygan Health Center

1411 N. Taylor Dr.

Oostburg

Prevea Oostburg Health Center

15 South 10th St.

Altoona

Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building

3119 Woodman Dr.

Chippewa Falls

Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center

2509 County Hwy I, Suite 500

Eau Claire

Prevea Health

617 Clairemont Ave.

Ladysmith

Prevea Ladysmith Health Center

1101 Lake Ave. W.

Menominee

Prevea Menominee Health Center

2919 Stout Rd.

Mondovi

Prevea Mondovi Health Center

250 State Road 37

Rice Lake

Prevea Rice Lake Health Center

1051 West Ave.

Prevea encourages all eligible members of the community to get vaccinated. For more information about Prevea COVID-19 vaccination locations, how to schedule an appointment and more, please visit: www.prevea.com/vaccine

