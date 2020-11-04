Private donation for Covid relief helps food, educational programs in Dunn County

“This support will allow us to offer emergency bags to local pantries at no charge, eliminate the needs of volunteers to pre-pack boxes and also allow the pantries to put the emergency bags directly into the trunk of their guests to ensure a safe distribution,” Executive Director Nancy Renkes said.

In regards to educational needs, Literacy Chippewa Valley continues its English Language Learning (ELL) for inmates but has moved mostly to online learning. The funds helped cover a Zoom subscription as well as a consultant to assist in setting up the inmates with the proper technology and knowledge needed to connect for their classes.

“We express our sincere gratitude for this grant,” Executive Director Elizabeth Hart said. “Funding wise, we are stable but were not able to do our fundraiser this year, which brings in about 20 percent of our revenue. We did do an online version, which was half the size and half the revenue. We also cannot collect our contract money from the jails at this time, so this grant helps maintain this program.”

Literacy Chippewa Valley’s ELL program currently has 35 students, 10 of whom meet 1-on-1 with a tutor in person, with the remaining students attending virtually.

Basic needs in Dunn County are constant and organizations are continuing to see an increase in needs due to the pandemic. Donations can be made to the Dunn County COVID-19 Relief Fund by visiting http://cfdunncounty.org/give/donate/ or by calling the CFDC at 715-232-8019.

