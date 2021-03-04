Project Hope: Virtual event to shed spotlight on new program

Project Hope, a collaborative program between local agencies aiming at reducing methamphetamine and opioid addiction and their related crimes in Dunn County, has been underway for the last several months. A virtual event detailing the progress and future of Project Hope is set to be held Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. This event can be viewed live on the Menomonie Police Department Facebook page.

Project Hope consists of four strategic pillars — Prevention, Treatment, Enforcement and Harm Reduction — that holistically address drug addiction and crime. The first phase of Project Hope, which is currently underway, involves the implementation of the Botvin LifeSkills program in the schools, youth mentoring, and the creation of a Youth Response Team that focuses on information sharing and collaboration between stakeholders.

This event is supported by the Dunn County Partnership for Youth and the City of Menomonie. If you are interested in volunteering, contributing or would like to learn more about Project Hope, visit www.menomonie-pd.com/project-hope.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0