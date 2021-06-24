Project SEARCH supporting area young adults to start at UW-Stout

“They will be doing skills development in unpaid internships,” Walker explained, noting the students will not replace university employees.

UW-Stout will be the second UW System campus to host the program. UW-Platteville has been a Project SEARCH campus for three years.

Project SEARCH will advance diversity at UW-Stout, Walker said.

“Project SEARCH will contribute to UW-Stout’s efforts to be a welcoming, fully inclusive and tolerant campus,” Walker said. “This partnership enhances our campus community’s diversity and inclusivity, and it epitomizes the UW-Stout commitment to maximizing each individual’s potential and opportunities. It builds on the long, proud, and storied history of leadership in vocational rehabilitation and disability services at UW-Stout.”

Maria Alm, interim dean of the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences, agreed.