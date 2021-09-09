Public invited to attend restored woodland dunes preview Sept. 11

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve welcome the public to attend a preview of the Woodland Dunes and Henry Wetland Restoration Project in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, located south of U.S. Highway 310 on Woodland Drive.

The project is restoring about 80 acres of wetlands to near pre-settlement conditions as part of a DNR grant program. The sneak peek will take place on Sept. 11, 2021, between 9 and 11 a.m. Experts will be on-site to explain the importance of this restoration project and share their knowledge of some of the new species of plants and birds present.

The Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust (WWCT) funded the restoration of the former agricultural field to its completion. The WWCT is a wetland mitigation program administered by the DNR. The WWCT funds wetland restoration projects to offset permitted wetland impacts resulting from development.

“The WWCT is a great example of private entities and the DNR working together,” said Josh Brown, DNR Wetland In-Lieu Fee Program Coordinator. “It’s a ‘win-win-win’ for developers, the environment and municipalities because development projects can be implemented while still protecting watersheds.”