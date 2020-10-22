Pyong Garney receives Stout Staff Appreciation award

Pyong's nomination stated: "Pyong is an employee who keeps the Administration Building super clean. When visitors come to campus and enter the building, we are assured it is very tidy and clean. When she's working in the entryway, she'll help people into the building and guide them to the office they are looking for. She is very welcoming to all people. Pyong's attitude is one of pure helpfulness. She honestly cares about everyone and helps all of us with our custodial needs. Pyong loves her work so much, she enjoys coming into work. She is always working and keeps the building welcoming to all stakeholders."