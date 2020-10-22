Pyong Garney receives Stout Staff Appreciation award

MENOMONIE — Pyong Garney has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for October at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Garney, of Cedar Falls, is an Administration Building custodian with Facilities Management. Chancellor Katherine Frank presented Garney with the award. She has been with UW-Stout for 20 years.
Pyong's nomination stated: "Pyong is an employee who keeps the Administration Building super clean. When visitors come to campus and enter the building, we are assured it is very tidy and clean. When she's working in the entryway, she'll help people into the building and guide them to the office they are looking for. She is very welcoming to all people. Pyong's attitude is one of pure helpfulness. She honestly cares about everyone and helps all of us with our custodial needs. Pyong loves her work so much, she enjoys coming into work. She is always working and keeps the building welcoming to all stakeholders."
Garney said she was surprised by the award. Her favorite part of working at UW-Stout is the people.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community at the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award nomination form.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
