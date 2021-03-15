Red Cedar in Menomonie named Top 100 Critical-Access Hospital

Red Cedar scored in the top 100 of Critical-Access Hospitals on IVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength Index. The index is the industry's most comprehensive rating of rural providers. It provides the data foundation for the annual Rural Relevance Study, and its results are the basis for many of rural health care's most prominent awards, advocacy efforts and legislative initiatives.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” says Hank Simpson, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “This recognition reflects Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar’s commitment to providing the best care to our patients, and the work of our talented and dedicated staff who put the needs of patients first. It is made possible by our integrated system of care which allows us to deliver Mayo Clinic expertise close to home.”

The Top 100 Critical-Access Hospitals play a key role in providing a safety net to communities across America, and the index measures them across eight pillars of hospital strength: inpatient share ranking, outpatient share ranking, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives and financial stability.

