Red Cedar Watershed project wins Impact Award

UW-Stout Professor of economics Chris Ferguson, who was a co-director of LAKES-REU, said the award is very gratifying. “This is what we set out to do, to be more embedded in the community with this project,” he said. “I think it will be exciting to see what comes next and how we can work with the state to see water quality improvements.”

UW-Stout Professor of sociology Nels Paulson, also a co-director of LAKES REU, said the project was about collaboration and groups working together to improve the waterways and quality of life in the basin area. It also helped show how UW-Stout can help provide research and expertise to the area, and he hopes to see such collaborative efforts continue. “It just shows the value of collaboration and recognizes the role UW-Stout can have in these types of collaborations that help the community,” he noted.

The summary report not only looked at phosphorus in the waterways but also measured the economic impact of water quality on tourism, home values, business and industry. LAKES REU students evaluated the economic impact of water quality in Menomonie, Chetek and surrounding areas. They surveyed farmers, other landowners, businesses and UW-Stout students.