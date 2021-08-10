Rep. Kind's full statement: '26 years is enough--it’s time for me to step back'.

Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement after announcing in La Crosse that he would not seek re-election:

“Representing the people at home has been the honor of my life--but I never intended it to be the honor of my entire life. For 26 years, I’ve flown to and from Washington, DC and traveled the 18 counties of the most beautiful Congressional District in the Nation almost every week. But 26 years is enough--it’s time for me to step back. My wife, Tawni, and I are looking forward to entering the next chapter of our lives.

“If anyone had told me as a student at Roosevelt, the son of a telephone repairman from a low-income family, that I’d one day be able to represent my home area in the United States Congress, I would have thought that they were crazy. I thought then that a place like Congress was for people with political connections or wealth, The Kennedys or The Rockefellers. But I’m living proof that you can come from humble beginnings and still have remarkable opportunities.

“And I never forgot where I came from. I always tried to make decisions that I thought were in the best interest of the people at home here and not for powerful special interests or the political leadership of either party. For me, it was always about the next generation and not the next election. I believe I held true to that goal.