Rep. Moses to host JFC public hearing April 22

Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) is excited to announce that the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) will hold a public hearing in the 29th Assembly District at UW-Stout on April 22. This will be the first time JFC will hold a public hearing in Menomonie since 2005.

“I sent a request letter earlier this week to Rep. Born (Co-Chair of the JFC) requesting JFC to hold a public hearing in our area,” said Rep. Moses. “I hear too often from constituents that they feel their voices are not heard in Madison. I’m excited for my legislative colleagues to make their way to Western Wisconsin to hear concerns from the communities here.”

The public hearing schedule is:

Friday, April 9, 2021 UW-Whitewater, Whitewater, WI

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 The Hodag Dome, Rhinelander, WI

Thursday, April 22, 2021 UW-Stout, Menomonie, WI

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Virtual

In-person public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. The format will be similar to past hearings and attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Venue management will monitor capacity, spacing, etc.