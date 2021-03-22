Rep. Moses to host JFC public hearing April 22

Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) is excited to announce that the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) will hold a public hearing in the 29th Assembly District at UW-Stout on April 22. This will be the first time JFC will hold a public hearing in Menomonie since 2005.
“I sent a request letter earlier this week to Rep. Born (Co-Chair of the JFC) requesting JFC to hold a public hearing in our area,” said Rep. Moses. “I hear too often from constituents that they feel their voices are not heard in Madison. I’m excited for my legislative colleagues to make their way to Western Wisconsin to hear concerns from the communities here.”
The public hearing schedule is:
- Friday, April 9, 2021 UW-Whitewater, Whitewater, WI
- Wednesday, April 21, 2021 The Hodag Dome, Rhinelander, WI
- Thursday, April 22, 2021 UW-Stout, Menomonie, WI
- Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Virtual
In-person public hearings will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. The format will be similar to past hearings and attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Venue management will monitor capacity, spacing, etc.
Pre-registration will be required for the virtual hearing. The registration process and details are in development and will be released as soon as possible via the new JFC website, which is also a portal for constituents to provide input: www.legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments. The JFC has also developed a dedicated email address for input only: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Public hearings are an essential piece of the state budget process where the public can voice what their priorities are for the two-year spending plan. The process provides valuable insight and ideas that members of the JFC use to make decisions for the state budget.
The 29th Assembly District includes portions of Dunn and St. Croix Counties including the communities of Baldwin, Boyceville, Glenwood City, Menomonie, New Richmond, and Woodville.