Rep. Ron Kind on Order #3

LA CROSSE — Rep. Ron Kind released the following statement in support of Governor Tony Evers’ new order to limit indoor mass gatherings:

“With COVID-19 cases surging across Wisconsin, the time for action is now. I strongly support Governor Evers’ order to limit indoor mass gatherings,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “After months of this pandemic, the science is clear – avoiding large gatherings, wearing a facial covering in public, and practicing good hygiene are some of the best ways to prevent COVID-19. Now, we need to end the partisan games and lawsuits and follow our health care professionals’ advice to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wisconsinites’ lives are at stake.”

Wisconsin has the third highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country. Over the last week, Wisconsin’s average new case count reached previously unseen heights with 2,400 people testing positive for COVID-19 each day. On October 3, there were 2,892 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record.

Along with the order, Governor Evers also announced $100 million in investments for small businesses and communities hit hardest by COVID-19, efforts that are funded through the CARES Act which Rep. Kind voted for in March. These actions underscore the need to provide state and local governments with the resources they need to help mitigate this economic and public health crisis, and ensure Wisconsin’s small business owners have access to a financial lifeline. That’s why last week, Rep. Kind voted in support of the updated HEROES Act. This legislation includes assistance for state and local governments, support for small businesses, and funding for expanded COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, among other provisions.

