Restoration of Bowman Hall, built in 1897, receives recognition

The renovation of University of Wisconsin-Stout’s historic Bowman Hall, including the Clock Tower, has received statewide recognition.

Architect Mead & Hunt recently was given the Excellence in Restoration Masonry award from the Wisconsin Masonry Alliance.

The nearly $9 million project from 2018-20 included replacing about 30,000 bricks and 21 special masonry shapes, new mortar throughout, new copper Clock Tower roof, renovated quill weathervane, renovated south annex interior, new historically accurate windows and doors and more.

The 1897 structure, with the 135-foot Clock Tower, was built by school founder James Huff Stout and is one of Menomonie’s and west-central Wisconsin’s landmark buildings. The tower includes a belfry with five bells that ring every quarter-hour.

UW-Stout was founded in 1891 as Stout Manual Training School. The school’s original structure was torn down, and a second building burned in 1897.

“We are excited to enable iconic Bowman Hall to stand strong for another 100-plus years with an exterior that is historically accurate,” said Justin Utpadel, Facilities Management director.