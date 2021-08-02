Returning to the stage: Menomonie Theater Guild hosts Honk! Jr.

It has been seventeen long months since the curtain was raised for a Menomonie Theater Guild show. The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on smaller community guilds, like MTG, whose income depends largely on ticket sales – ticket sales which were non-existent for the 2020-2021 season.

Even as the economy began to dust itself off, after one of the most significant economic shocks in decades, community theater was forced to keep the lights off. Social distancing has been important for safety, but it’s not great when it comes to filling a theater for profitability.

However, while theaters may still not be able to host full houses, many guilds are starting to hold rehearsals, albeit with safety measures in place. With careful consideration, the MTG executive board decided that their return to the stage would ensue with a production from their summer youth theater camp. That production is the charming musical, Honk! JR., directed by Katie Talberg.

Although performances cannot be at MTG’s usual and beloved venue, The Mabel Tainter Theater, the guild is just as excited to share a story that will undoubtedly inspire an audience through a shared live experience. Honk! Jr. will instead be performed at the Wilson Park Bandshell for safety reasons.