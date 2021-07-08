RiverFest return to Hudson in hybrid form July 20-24

RiverFest is back with a hybrid event in 2021. Last year RiverFest pivoted to a virtual event with great videos from partner organizations and a lot of help from the River Channel Hudson/North Hudson Community Access Television. This year, July 20-24, RiverFest has a schedule full of in-person events as well as videos.

2021 marks the ninth year that Hudson has celebrated the St. Croix River with this annual summer “Party with a Purpose,” and once again RiverFest will focus on the need to preserve and protect the river’s health and beauty. While many of the RiverFest activities are outdoors, attendees are encouraged to help keep our community healthy and to please observe current COVID health safety guidelines.

RiverFest kicks off with a fun filled day on Tuesday, July 20. The annual River Clean-up is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Those participating in the cleanup will meet at Lakefront Park’s bandshell and then collect trash on the riverfront. A complimentary lunch will be provided for clean-up crews at Picnic Point starting at 11:30 a.m.

The trash collected during the clean-up will be used by students from The Phipps’ River Deluxe Exploration art and science class to create a new “skin” for Scrappy the Splashing Bass. Scrappy, the RiverFest mascot, will make appearances throughout the summer.