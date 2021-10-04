Roll Call: Follow the key votes in Congress

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

HOUSE VOTES:

ABORTION LAW: The House has passed the Women's Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755), sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif. The bill would remove various restrictions on abortion, including those based on time after gestation, established by state and local governments. Chu said: "This bill respects our right and the freedom to make our own choices about our bodies, and it leaves those decisions up to us and our doctors." An opponent, The vote, on Sept. 24, was 218 yeas to 211 nays.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

COCAINE PRISON SENTENCES: The House has passed the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act (H.R. 1693), sponsored by Rep. Hakeem S. Jeffries, D-N.Y., to change federal criminal sentencing standards by equalizing the standards for crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The vote, on Sept. 28, was 361 yeas to 66 nays.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

WAR CRIMES INFORMANTS: The House has passed the War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (H.R. 4250), sponsored by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., to expand authority for rewards offered by the State Department for information that leads to the conviction of foreigners accused of war crimes. Foxx said the bill "will help make America safer and bring perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide to justice." The vote, on Sept. 28, was 412 yeas to 9 nays.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

LIBYA: The House has passed the Libya Stabilization Act (H.R. 1228), sponsored by Rep. Theodore E. Deutch, D-Fla., to impose sanctions on foreigners believed to have destabilized Libya and require federal agencies to commit resources on behalf of peace and democracy in Libya. The vote, on Sept. 28, was 386 yeas to 35 nays.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

WASHINGTON, D.C., FINANCES: The House has rejected the District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act (H.R. 1204), sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., to allow the government of Washington, D.C., to set the level of pay for its chief financial officer. The vote, on Sept. 29, was 259 yeas to 170 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

DEBT CEILING: The House has passed a bill (S. 1301), sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to suspend the federal government's debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. A supporter, Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said: "Ensuring that the government can finance its existing obligations is a responsibility that we share jointly in this chamber." An opponent, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Calif., said: "It is irresponsible to keep raising the debt limit, keep on spending without any framework, or any discussion about this explosion of America's debt." The vote, on Sept. 29, was 219 yeas to 212 nays.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

SPENDING PACKAGE: The House has concurred in the Senate amendment to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305), sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn. The amendment would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. DeLauro said it "ensures that vital education, health, housing, and public safety programs continue to serve those who rely on them." An opponent, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, said the Senate amendment failed to include funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 254 yeas to 175 nays.

YEAS: Kind D-WI (3rd)

SENATE VOTES:

DIPLOMACY WITH EUROPE, ASIA: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Karen Erika Donfried to serve as the Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs and Eurasian Affairs. Donfried has been president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States for 7 years. The vote, on Sept. 28, was 73 yeas to 26 nays.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI

OCEANS AND DIPLOMACY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Monica Medina to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs. Medina has been a senior official at the Commerce Department, Defense Department, and other governmental and private groups. The vote, on Sept. 28, was 61 yeas to 36 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

AFRICA DIPLOMACY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mary Phee to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Phee was ambassador to South Sudan from 2015 to 2017; her other diplomatic postings include positions in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ethiopia. The vote, on Sept. 28, was 67 yeas to 31 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

DRUGS AND DIPLOMACY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Todd D. Robinson to serve as the Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. Robinson has served as a diplomat in numerous Latin American and European countries, including, from 2014 to 2017, ambassador to Guatemala. The vote, on Sept. 28, was 53 yeas to 41 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jessica Lewis to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs. Lewis has been a staffer on Senate and House foreign policy committees and to individual senators since 2002. The vote, on Sept. 29, was 70 yeas to 27 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

TOP INTERIOR LAWYER: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Anderson to serve as the Interior Department's solicitor. Anderson has been Interior's principal deputy solicitor since the start of the Biden administration. The vote, on Sept. 29, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

COVID VACCINES: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, to the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305). The amendment would have barred funding for the adoption of governmental Covid-19 vaccination requirements for private employers. Marshall said: "No precedent exists in American history for punishing private employers that don't enforce government vaccination edicts." The vote, on Sept. 30, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI

NAYS: Baldwin D-WI

SPENDING PACKAGE: The Senate has passed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (H.R. 5305), sponsored by Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn. The bill would fund the federal government through Dec. 3 and add emergency supplemental funding to deal with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and recent weather events. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 65 yeas to 35 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

CONSUMER FINANCE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Rohit Chopra to serve as director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection for a five-year term. Chopra has served on the Federal Trade Commission since May 2018; previously, he was an assistant director at the Bureau. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 50 yeas to 48 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

Senate Vote 10:

LAND MANAGEMENT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management. Stone-Manning was a senior aide to Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont, from 2007 to 2012; since then, she has been a senior official in Montana's state government and at the National Wildlife Federation. Tester said Stone-Manning "can get the job done. She can bring people together of all political ilks, and she can do what is necessary for the American people." An opponent, The vote, on Sept. 30, was 50 yeas to 45 nays.

NAYS: Johnson R-WI

YEAS: Baldwin D-WI

