S’More fun at Hudson Hot Air Affair

We are looking forward to some hot balloons and sweet treats with the 2022 Hudson Hot Air Affair. The annual winter festival and hot air balloon rally will be celebrating 33 years with a “S’Mores and More, Balloons Galore” theme in Hudson, WI. Set for Feb. 4-6, and known as the premier winter balloon rally in the Midwest. The event is sponsored by WESTconsin Credit Union.

More than 30 hot air balloons will launch in mass ascensions at 7:30am both Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5th and 6th (with Mother Nature’s cooperation), with an additional potential 3pm Saturday launch. The Moon Glow or Field of Fire will be at 6:30pm Saturday night.

It is time to get out your smooshboards and start practicing for the Smooshboarding World Championship to be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1pm. What is Smooshboarding? It is a competition of teams comprised of four individuals strapped to one pair of smooshboards (or skis) racing in a double elimination on an obstacle course. To register for the event, please contact John Knutson at 651-210-7858, or jknutson1535@gmail.com. There is a $10 entry fee. Smooshboards will be provided for any teams that do not have their own.

Tickets are now available for the Taste of Hot Air Affair. This fundraiser is on Saturday, Jan. 29, 7-11pm and organized by the Hudson Lions Club. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with hot appetizers and s’more appetizers, live music, silent auction and a wine pull.

Some say we must be crazy for holding a balloon rally in the middle of winter. While there are some advantages to hot air ballooning in winter, as well as some disadvantages, it is the St. Croix River Dunk fundraiser that is truly an outrageous event. This year HHAA is partnering with the Hudson Rotary Club for their annual plunge which will be on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11-2pm at the Lakefront Park beachouse. This event raises funds for St. Croix Valley non-profits and clubs. For details and to register your team, visit Facebook.com/SaintCroixRiverDunk.

2022 will see the return of many popular events including the Friday night torchlight parade and fireworks in downtown Hudson. Saturday, Feb. 5, events include the Pancake Breakfast, a Food Drive for the Hudson Food Shelf, the Lions Club Bean Bag Tournament, S’More Wars recipe contest, Octagon House Museum Tours, Hudson Boosters Benefit Bingo Fundraiser, and much more. Sunday, Feb. 6, brings the High Noon Hot Balloon Fat Bike Race, a Chili Cooking Contest and the St. Croix County Parks will host a Kids’ Ice Fishing Contest on Perch Lake.

The Hot Air Affair weekend is packed full of family friendly events. For a complete schedule and details visit HudsonHotAirAffair.com.

