Saying "THANK YOU" to local healthcare

The Youth Leadership Eau Claire and Leadership Eau Claire classes for this year joined forces to say thank you to Chippewa Valley healthcare employees.

Both Leadership Programs are part of the Eau Claire Chamber Educational Foundation that combine leadership skill building with community education. During the nine-month program, participants get a bird’s-eye view of the issues facing the community, begin developing the leadership skills necessary to assume leadership roles and are exposed to involvement opportunities in the community.

When our program day to learn about healthcare in our community came up in March, we knew we needed to take this opportunity to say thank you! We recognize that our local healthcare workers in the Chippewa Valley have served as true heroes & incredible leaders over the last year being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This collective thank you message was sent to all healthcare based employers in the Chippewa Valley and will be widely shared with their staff.

As we hit the one year mark handling the pandemic, it’s important to continue the message of gratitude to those who need to hear it most! Thank you, Local Healthcare!